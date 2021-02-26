An alleged drunk driver gave up on trying to pass a field sobriety test, telling officers to “forget it” when he was unable to complete the simple tasks.
The suspect, Jesse Tapley, 28, is charged with DUI and driving on a revoked license plus a subsequent search of his vehicle netted additional charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Tapley was pulled over after police saw his Ford Explorer turn into traffic on North Washington, nearly hitting the officer’s cruiser. Police fell in behind him and watched as he began speeding down East Grundy and made a turn into an alley. He was caught there and police smelled the scent of marijuana when they approached the vehicle.
A subsequent field sobriety test did not go so well for the suspected drunk driver as he tapped out of the test. “Forget it,” he reportedly told the officer, admitting he could not complete the exam.
A search subsequent to his arrest netted a wad of cash totaling $3,530 along with Alprazolam and Clonazepam pills along with a bag of marijuana. A search outside the car in the nearby area netted a firearm and live rounds.