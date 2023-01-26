A man was arrested on drunk driving charges after the police say he nearly hit them when he swerved off the road near the Celtic Cup.
The suspect, Deon C. Carter, 35, is charged with DUI and simple possession of drugs, the latter coming when police found what they believe to be 1.5 grams of cocaine during a search of his car incident to his arrest on the drunk driving count.
Police say they were parked in a drive near the Celtic Cup on South Anderson Street when they saw the car coming.
“The vehicle swerved into the grass and nearly struck our police vehicles,” the police report revealed, noting officers followed in behind him and noticed him running a stop sign before pulling him over. “I could see an opened beer sitting in the cup holder and smell the odor of marijuana and alcohol coming from his vehicle.”
When asked if he had anything to drink, Carter allegedly admitted to having four beers at a bar. Police also noticed his nose was running nonstop and that he had slurred speech. His apparent impairment led police to do a roadside sobriety test in which they said he eventually tapped out after doing poorly.
“He stated he was finished and walked back to his car,” the police report reads, noting he was then arrested on the drunk driving charge.