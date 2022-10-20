A Michigan man faces drug charges and may be in trouble with his girlfriend after he was pulled over on Interstate 24 and later caught on surveillance video asking his girlfriend to take responsibility for the 70 grams of marijuana found in his vehicle.
The suspect, Kazan T. Prior, 26, is charged with manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance.
“I could smell the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle,” the trooper swore in his warrant against Prior after pulling him over for speeding near the 113-mile marker on I-24. “He said he and his girlfriend and smoked some earlier and that his girlfriend may still have some in the car.”
Troopers searched his vehicle and discovered 70 grams of marijuana, individually packaged in 3.5 gram bags. Both Prior and his girlfriend had been seated in the back of the patrolman’s cruiser while the search happened and had been talking. Unknown to them, their whole conversation was captured on the in-car video, including the part where Prior allegedly asked his girlfriend to take responsibility for the marijuana – which she reportedly did.
In addition to the drugs, troopers reported finding false identifications and credit cards. When asked about the items, Prior reportedly claimed they were movie props. Officers also found a gun in the vehicle. He was also hit with possession of a weapon, forgery, identity theft and criminal simulation charges.
The couple was reportedly traveling from Michigan to Atlanta when they were pulled over.