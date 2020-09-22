A local man could face up to six years in prison after he injured a Tullahoma policewoman while resisting arrest outside East Gate Apartments.
The suspect, Landon Harrod, 30, is charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. The former charge is a Class C Felony punishable by three to six years in prison and involves an assault that causes serious bodily injury. The officer, Kenya Lee, suffered a knee injury in the tussle and is still under a doctor’s care for the issue.
Officers were dispatched the complex to investigate a domestic incident allegedly involving Harrod. Lee was first on the scene.
“He’s fighting the cops!” a caller alerted emergency dispatch as she saw Harrod begin to fight the officer from her vantage point nearby. Backup arrived almost immediately, but not before the damage to Lee’s knee was done.
“Before I could exit my vehicle I saw the male subject push and kick Officer Lee who fell to the ground,” Officer Jess Ruehling wrote in his report.
Harrod ran from the scene and was located 90 minutes later at Ada Ferrell Apartments and arrested without further incident. Officer Lee was taken to the hospital by ambulance for the knee injury.
The injury forced Lee to miss personally accepting the American Legion Post 43’s “Patriot Award” a few days later at the fire department’s annual 9/11 commemoration ceremony.