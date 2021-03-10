A man faces felony assault charges after hitting his roommate with a baseball bat.
The suspect, Tevin Chery, 29, is charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He could face three to six years in prison on the top count of aggravated assault if convicted.
Police say they found the alleged victim at a residence on South Maple Street, suffering from a severe laceration to the top of his ear and another cut on his head. There were also red marks across his back.
“He said Tevin, who resides with him, beat him several times with a baseball bat after a verbal altercation,” police reported.
A city investigator spotted the suspect leaving the area and tried to stop him. However, Chery reported ran away, prompting the officer to have to chase him down. Once caught, he told his side of the story and claimed both he and the alleged victim had hit each other with baseball bats during their fight. Chery admitted to drinking that evening and smelled of alcohol, police noted.
Given the evidence, police booked Chery for the crime as the victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.