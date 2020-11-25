A local homeowner is one step closer to being able to purchase surplus land located adjacent to his property.
Mr. Tan Nguyen, who lives on South Polk Street, applied to the Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission to purchase the adjacent 5,000-square-foot lot next to his property. The adjacent lot comprises of a right-of-way on East Decherd Street, according to City Administrator Jennifer Moody.
According to his application, Nguyen intends to build a two-car, detached garage on the property, should he be able to buy it.
Mayor Ray Knowis, who sits on the planning commission, objected to the idea of the sale of the property, saying it would be “inappropriate.”
Planning Commission Chairman Chad Grimes clarified that the commission was only voting on sending a favorable recommendation to the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, as all surplus requests are.
The commission approved sending a favorable recommendation to the city board in a 6-1 vote. Only Knowis dissented.