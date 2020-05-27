A man was beaten and hospitalized for his stimulus check, leaving police looking for his assailants.
Police spoke to the victim at the hospital earlier this month and learned that he had been beaten up by two people, the beating leaving him with broken bones.
“He had cashed his COVID-19 stimulus check,” the report reads, noting one of his assailants had come to his house that evening. “When he fell asleep, he woke up to (them) hitting him in the face.”
The victim said he tried to defend himself but it was no use as his assailants were able to run away with his stimulus check money.
Police say the victim suffered a fractured septum and right orbital bone from the savage beating. Police have prime suspects in the case and have already obtained felony assault warrants against both.