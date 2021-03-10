A woman with a carload of kids says they were terrorized by a gun-wielding man in a cowboy hat on Highway 55 last week.
The reason for the armed intimidation is unknown as the woman said the man, identified only as a an older white male in a cowboy hat, started driving close behind her during the early evening hours on Highway 55.
“The male drove beside her and was swerving and pointing a handgun at her,” police reported, noting the man was driving a 2006-10 Toyota Corolla. “The woman and her three children were petrified.”
The man turned onto East Carroll Street after the incident and was not seen again by the woman.
Police are looking for clues as to the man’s identity and why he would terrorize a woman with a carload of children.