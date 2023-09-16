A man was injured and the driver still in question after police gave short chase to a four-wheeler on Westview Avenue with the ATV crashing after lawmen discontinued their pursuit this past week.
One man, Todd Fuller, suffered a busted head when the four-wheeler crashed in front of Highland Baptist Church. Meanwhile, the female passenger or driver, was nowhere to be found at the crash site.
According to police, the crash happened after an officer observed the four-wheeler pass in front of his cruiser on Stone Blvd. and head onto Westview.
“I initiated a traffic stop on Circuit Drive but the driver turned onto Central Avenue and began to speed up,” the officer reported, noting he terminated the pursuit and sat and waited for a moment. “Shortly thereafter I heard what sounded like a traffic accident. I proceeded south down Cedar Lane where I found a male subject laying in the roadway and the ATV in a ditch in front of Highland Baptist Church.”
Fuller refused ambulance attention for this bleeding head but asked about the condition of the woman who was with him.
“From my observations, Fuller was the only one on the ATV,” the officer said, noting he looked around the area to make sure the female had not been thrown clear of the crash site but found no one else at the scene.
However, Fuller maintained there was a woman with him at the time of the crash on the ATV and an eye witness backed up his recollection. The witness said he saw the woman hobbling down the street holding her side as if she were injured.
Fuller was cited for not wearing a helmet and violation of the open container law. Fuller maintained the female was driving the ATV and gave police her name. An investigation is ongoing into the incident.