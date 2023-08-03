Lawmen had to force the issue this past week when a suspect led them on a high speed pursuit from Decherd to Pelham.
The suspect, Luis Donaldo Camposeco Pascual, was taken into custody after the pursuit. The driver has been charged with speeding, reckless driving, felony evading arrest, driving under the influence, open container, no driver License, and aggravated assault. He is currently being held on $75,000 bond. The aggravated assault charge can hold three to six years in prison if he is convicted.
“On Friday July 28 at approximately 4:51 p.m., Decherd Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding 82 mph in a 55 mph zone on Hwy 64W near Blue Spring Rd. When emergency equipment was activated, the vehicle failed to stop and accelerated to speeds of 120 mph,” the report of the incident revealed. “Our officer was able to get in front of the vehicle and attempted to slow the vehicle down. The driver of the vehicle then made the attempt to hit our officer’s vehicle. Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were nearby and quickly joined in the pursuit. Our officer and County Deputies attempted to box in the vehicle one more time and again the driver almost struck our officer’s vehicle.”
The chase spilled continued on to Pelham where officers were able to get him stopped. “The pursuit continued just past the Interstate in Pelham where Franklin County Deputies attempted a PIT maneuver and were able to get the vehicle stopped but it was able to take off again, striking our officer’s vehicle. Another PIT maneuver was attempted and successful when the vehicle attempted to merge onto I-24, eastbound. We appreciate the assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and all other agencies that responded to this incident.”