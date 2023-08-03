Decherd chase
Photo provided

Lawmen had to force the issue this past week when a suspect led them on a high speed pursuit from Decherd to Pelham.

The suspect, Luis Donaldo Camposeco Pascual, was taken into custody after the pursuit. The driver has been charged with speeding, reckless driving, felony evading arrest, driving under the influence, open container, no driver License, and aggravated assault. He is currently being held on $75,000 bond. The aggravated assault charge can hold three to six years in prison if he is convicted.