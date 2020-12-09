A man allegedly hopped up on cocaine faces attempted murder charges after he opened fire inside a Silver Street residence.
The suspect, Antwan Lillard, 34, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon and possession of drugs. He could face 15 to 25 years in prison if convicted on the attempted murder charge. The lesser counts of aggravated assault carry three to six years in prison.
Police arrived on the scene of the incident and found out Lillard had paid a call on the residence minutes before, leaving a bullet hole in the kitchen wall. According to one of the victims, Lillard came to the home and was speaking with him, advising he was high on cocaine.
“He advised he had done some cocaine and his heart was racing,” the warrant alleges. “He pulled out a handgun and shot towards (the victims).”
The warrant revealed there were four people in the house at the time, all of whom were endangered by the errant blast.
“The bullet missed them and struck a fuse box in the kitchen wall,” the warrant noted.
Lillard was found in front of Briarwood a short time later by police. They then followed his tracks and found a 22 magnum handgun along with a backpack. Lawmen found near 80 grams of cocaine in three separate bags inside the backpack.