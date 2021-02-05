The fact that the $100 bill clearly stated across its face that it was “For motion picture use only”, didn’t stop a store clerk from accepting the fake C-note this past week.
The funny money was discovered by the store manager at a South Jackson Street business. The manager contacted police and revealed the bill had been accepted by a clerk who had somehow failed to notice the “For motion picture use only” disclaimer on the front of bill. The manager also told police they knew who had passed the bill.
After officers arrived at the suspect’s residence and read him his Miranda rights, he admitted he had been at a store at the time the bill was passed and even admitted to owning a fake bill.
“He stated that he knew he had a counterfeit bill he used for show,” the police report revealed, noting he denied criminal intent. “He was not aware that was the bill he gave the cashier the night prior.”
Police suggested that the suspect go back to the store and make things financially right with the business to avoid criminal charges.