A man was blue-lighted for running blue lights through Tullahoma, falsely claiming he was deputy in Franklin County on the way to a call.
The suspect, Paul Sirks, 54, faces a laundry list of charges after he was stopped by Tullahoma police including counts of resisting arrest and possession of oxycodone, hydrocodone and meth.
He first drew the attention of city police when his red SUV was seen racing northbound on South Jackson Street with blue lights blazing. He was pulled over and told officers he was a reserve deputy for the Franklin County Police Department and helps with traffic control. Suspecting something was amiss about his story, lawmen contacted Franklin County.
“They had no clue who he was,” the police report revealed, noting as officers continued talking to the suspect, they spotted a pill in his passenger seat.
At that point he was asked to get out of the car but began reaching under his seat. “The officers believed he was reaching for a weapon,” the report revealed, noting they were eventually able to wrestle him out of the vehicle but were not able to subdue him until they warned they were about to tase him.
A search under the seat revealed it was not a gun Sirks was reached for, but a meth pipe. Lawmen found several drugs during a search of the vehicle incident to his arrest. His emergency lights and siren were seized.