Felony assault charges have been lodged against a man who allegedly lunged at a driver with a knife and later claimed he just pulled the blade to cut his fingernails.
The suspect, Timothy West, 46, is charged with aggravated assault and could face up to six years behind bars if convicted. It is alleged that he lunged at a pastor with a knife as the minister was transporting him along with the other residents of Lighthouse Final Step Ministry to work.
According to the pastor, the incident happened after West asked him to pull over at a store. The victim said he refused the request and that West then pulled a folding knife out of his pocket as they traveled down the road.
“He lunged like he was about to strike,” the police report revealed.
The pastor then pulled over and let the suspect out. “(The victim) stated he was in fear for his safety at the time of the incident,” the report noted.
Police found the suspect on Airpark Drive and questioned him with West maintaining he had argued with the pastor because the minister had “disrespected” him. West said, contending there was no malice meant when he pulled out his blade.
“He said he only took out his knife to cut his fingernail,” the report reads.
Police took West into custody on the spot and took him to jail where they served him with the aggravated assault warrant.