A Cedar Lane man faces felony assault charges after he riddled his apartment and that of his neighbor with bullets.
The suspect, Zachary Lewis, 38, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He could face three to six years in prison on the felony assault charge.
The charges come after the suspect’s father entered his son’s apartment to check on him. That is when he found bullet holes riddling the walls of the residence.
“I noticed approximately 40 bullet holes in the living room wall,” the investigating police officer reported, noting a sweep of the house also found a bullet hole in the window that faced Tullahoma Pediatrics.
Police then spoke to a neighbor who lived downstairs from Lewis. “She said she heard several popping sounds but thought they were Mr. Lewis swinging a hammer,” the officer reported of his interview with the neighbor.
It was during the interview that the officer noticed several bullet holes in her bedroom ceiling. “It was determined Mr. Lewis shot rounds into the floor which entered (his neighbor’s) bedroom.”
Police ended up seizing a cache of guns and ammunition from the scene. The haul included 5,395 live rounds of ammo along with eight firearms.