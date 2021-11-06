A local man faces robbery and felony assault charges after he allegedly pistol-whipped a man while mugging him for his tattoo money.
The suspect, Devonta Sheffield is charged with especially aggravated robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Joining him are his alleged partners in crime, Shawn Bottoms and Aliyah, Thomas, charged with aggravated assault.
The victim told police that he was approached while sitting in his car while parked outside Phase II Bar sometime after 3 a.m. The victim said he tried to stuff his wallet that contained $1,800 in cash in his glove box as he saw Sheffield approach. However, the suspect allegedly thrust a gun inside the vehicle before he could stash his cash.
“He stuck a firearm inside the vehicle and pressed it against the victim,” the police report reads. “He stated that the firearm was so close to his face that he could see that it was not loaded.”
An altercation ensued outside the car during which time the victim said Thomas struck him with a beer bottle and that she and Bottoms kicked him as he struggled with Sheffield. It was during the struggle Sheffield allegedly hit the victim over the head with the unloaded gun, knocking him out. The money was then reportedly taken.
The victim explained to police that the reason he had so much cash on his person was that he was supposed to get a tattoo that evening. The man sustained a broken tooth, black eye, contusions and a concussion as result of the mugging. More arrests could be forthcoming.