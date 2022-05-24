A Decherd man was wounded by sheriff’s deputies late Monday night near the interstate after he allegedly opened fire on officers with a paintball trainer pistol.
The man, Evan Krenson, 20, was shot when officers responded to the Exit 117 overpass off Interstate 24 in regard to a man expressing suicidal tendencies.
“Deputies were dispatched to the 117 Exit overpass where the subject was located and began talking to the subject in an attempt to get Mr. Krenson to go for medical treatment,” the sheriff’s department reported, noting the incident devolved at some point. “While talking with Mr. Krenson, he produced a weapon and fired at deputies. Two deputies returned fire striking Mr. Krenson. He was transported to the hospital for treatment where he remains at this time in critical but stable condition.”
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the incident. They have determined Krenson apparently used a paintball gun during the nocturnal exchange of fire.
“The man exited his vehicle with a pistol, later determined to be a paintball training pistol, and fired, striking one deputy,” the TBI reported. “Deputies returned fire, striking the man. That individual is currently being treated in a Nashville hospital. The deputy received a minor injury from the incident.”
The case remains under investigation with changes pending.