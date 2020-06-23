A man is recovering after being shot Thursday evening at his home.
According to Tullahoma Police officials, Jeffrey Johnson, 44, was shot following an altercation with an unknown individual at 309 N. Washington St.
Police are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting. According to the victim, he did not know his armed assailant.
Johnson was taken to Vanderbilt by LifeFlight helicopter, where he is listed in stable condition, according to police officials. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery.
The incident remains under investigation.