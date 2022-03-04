A 59-year-old man who allegedly thought he was hooking up with a 16-year-old girl for sex faces charges after police were waiting for him when he showed up for the meeting.
The suspect, Randal Curtis Wilkins, is not only charged with solicitation of a minor but has also caught the additional charge of retaliation for past actions when he threated to shoot the arresting officer between the eyes.
“The subject sent several messages to a female he believed was 16 years of age,” lawmen explained in the warrant against Wilkins. “The messages stated that he wanted to hook up, smoke with and have sexual relations with the juvenile.”
The suspect then allegedly made plans to meet with the young girl; however, when he arrived at the agreed upon location, police were waiting to arrest him. That is when he reportedly threatened the arresting officer.
“After he was placed into custody on the charge, he threatened the arresting officer,” the retaliation warrant reads. “He stated he was going to throw the officer on the ground, beat the officer and shoot the officer between the eyes.”
Retaliation for past action is a Class E felony punishable by one to two years in prison.