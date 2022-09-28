5A - arrest-police-lights2.jpg

Narcotics charges have been lodged against a local man after he splintered a utility pole when he crashed while trying to flee police. The likely reason for his run from the law – eight pounds of marijuana reportedly found inside the wreckage of his vehicle.

The suspect, Randal R. Lottie is charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, running a stop sign, speeding and violating the state’s window tint law.