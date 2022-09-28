Narcotics charges have been lodged against a local man after he splintered a utility pole when he crashed while trying to flee police. The likely reason for his run from the law – eight pounds of marijuana reportedly found inside the wreckage of his vehicle.
The suspect, Randal R. Lottie is charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, running a stop sign, speeding and violating the state’s window tint law.
It was window tint that first caught the eye of Tullahoma Police on East Warren Street this past week, prompting an officer to fall in behind the suspect. Police say Lottie sped up and ran a stop sign when he saw the policeman behind him.
“The subject sped away at high speed,” the police report revealed, noting the suspect lost control while trying to navigate a turn. “He lost control, going down a gravel road, and struck a utility police, nearly splitting the pole in two.”
Lottie allegedly bolted from the wreckage but was caught by police. When they returned to search his car, they discovered the likely reason he was running.
“A box on the back seat contained approximately eight pounds of marijuana,” the police report revealed, adding scales and smaller amounts of marijuana were found in the car during the subsequent search.