A man faces charges of aggravated assault, sexual battery and aggravated sexual assault after an incident police responded to on Wednesday, May 6.
TPD Officer Brooke Earhart arrived at a bar on South Anderson Street in reference to an armed subject who had assaulted individuals and had locked himself inside along with two victims.
One victim stated that Clinton Jernigan of Inglewood Drive grabbed her private areas during the incident. The victim also stated that Jernigan verbally assaulted and threatened to kill her.
After this, a second victim reportedly intervened which led Jernigan grabbing her and a third victim by their necks as he continued to threaten them. The third victim said she was Jernigan’s girlfriend.
Jernigan then went to his car and returned with a large bowie knife as well as another object believed to be a gun, according to warrants filed by Officer Earhart. Jernigan the allegedly threatened to shoot the first victim.
He then went into the bar, locking himself and two of the victims inside. When the victims were able to get away, they ran outside.
Once Jernigan was detained, officers found a large bowie knife and a 9mm handgun inside of the bar.
Jernigan is being held on a $2,500 bond and will appear in General Sessions court on June 1.
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomanews.com.