A man faces drunk driving charges after he slammed into another car on North Jackson Street and then tried to stash his weed in the backseat of a police car as he was being taken to jail for drunk driving.
The suspect, Timothy Taylor, 49, is charged with three counts of possession of drugs and DUI. His charges come after his vehicle slammed into the rear of a turning car near McDonalds hard enough to sheer one of the rear tires from the other vehicle.
Police searched Taylor when they arrived to work the wreck and found a variety of drugs on his person. “He stated he may have taken either one earlier,” the police report reads, noting both Xanax and Percocet were found on his person. Taylor also confessed to drinking, something lawmen already suspected given the smell on him.
Police loaded him in a patrol car and took his to the county jail for booking. However, when they arrived they were met with the aroma of marijuana coming from the backseat of the patrol car. A search revealed why.
“A search recovered four grams of marijuana shoved in the backseat,” the police report revealed, noting Taylor had a smell of marijuana on him even after being removed from the patrol car.
Police noted they had to restrain Taylor to draw blood later due to his reluctance to submit to a blood draw in his drunk driving case.