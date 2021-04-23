Tennesseans receiving Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits now have an easier way to navigate their benefits inside and out of the grocery store.
The Tennessee Department of Health recently announced the launch of a new free smartphone app, WICShopper, which is described as another tool to help WIC participants establish and reinforce healthy eating habits.
WICShopper helps WIC participants identify what items they can purchase using their WIC benefits. All people need to do is use the app to scan the UPC barcode of store products to determine whether or not that product is an allowable WIC item and on the participant’s WIC benefits.
There are many key features, such as location of health department clinics and WIC authorized store locations, healthy recipes and cooking and shopping tips available on the app as well.
“The WICShopper App makes it one step easier to access healthy food and nutrition education resources available through WIC,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “The WICShopper App puts resources at the fingertip and is another example of how the Tennessee Department of Health is implementing innovative solutions to improve services for Tennesseans.”
Since the statewide rollout of the state’s WIC Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card in April 2019, the Tennessee WIC program continuously strives to enhance the process for WIC participants to receive benefits and purchase food products for their families. The WICShopper app represents the most recent example of this commitment to Tennessee residents, according to the health department.
WIC participants can download the WICShopper app onto their smartphones by going to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and searching for WICShopper. Participants can also visit the state health department at www.tn.gov/wicshopper for download instructions. The WICShopper app is free to download.