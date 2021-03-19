A plan before the city of Manchester to annex the Bonnaroo property cleared the Manchester City Planning Commission during the March meeting, with some leaders expressing concerns about the move.
The largest portions of the property are requested to be zoned C-2, while some of the smaller parcels would be zoned R-1.
As part of the planning commission procedure each department was requested to submit a plan of service concerning its ability to serve the property if annexed. All departments indicated they could serve the annex, but several voiced stipulations.
The water and sewer department will require pretreatment requirements be met. The flow from the festival would overwhelm the plant’s capacities. A storage system would be needed to slow the input into the city system.
Manchester Fire Department would need equipment to serve the festival, plus an overtime schedule for firefighters during that weekend. Also needed will be a side-by-side utility vehicle with a 100-gallon ultra-high pressure water system and a crew cab pickup with a 300- to 400-gallon firefighting rig on it (a brush truck). These could be rented or purchased depending on the number of events held each year. Currently, Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department provides fire protection during the festival.
Planning and zoning will have to have state help with personnel to insure codes and fire codes are met during a large festival.
Recreation and finance had no issues with annexation, nor did the Manchester City Schools, providing that the property is used as it currently is. If it is ever sold or zoned residential, additional upgrades would be needed.
Manchester Police indicated that it can serve the festival, but due to the large number of patrons and employees there, all officers would be required to work 12 -hour shifts with no days off. Outside officers may be paid to assist. Bonnaroo will be asked to pay for the additional costs.
Public works reported road issues related to the annexation. In addition to the widening of and a new bridge on New Bushy Branch Road, which will be widened to three lanes of traffic, tar and chip sections of county roads will have to be paved if the annex takes place.
Planning and Codes Director Jamie Sain told the commission that at some point portions of Powers Road from the I-24 overpass to New Bushy Branch Road and most of Campground Road will need to be paved.
“The city intends to apply for an Interstate Connector Road grant and request Federal Bridge Rehabilitation for the state of Tennessee to widen New Bushy Branch Road to three lanes from Highway 55 to the property grounds,” the public works plan said. “The city’s willingness to widen this road is dependent on the total cost of ... [the] project. The amount of state or federal funds available, any other grant funds available, any additional revenue fund to the city due to annexation or any [contribution by Bonnaroo] and the ability to obtain the right-of-way.”
The report concludes that if these funds cannot be obtained, the city can only maintain these roads.
Addressing the Commission, Coffee County Sherriff Chad Partin asked that two separate sections of I-24 that are included in the annex be lumped together to aid in dispatching emergency calls to the correct agency. The annex will include the whole section from Exit 110 to 114.
He cautioned that traffic will likely worsen in the coming years due to the closure of the Exit 112 temporary I-24 exit.
Partin said that TDOT will not allow the temporary Exit 112 to be opened except for emergencies. This closure and possible traffic problems will occur with or without an annex. The exit was opened by order of former Gov. Phil Bredesen but subsequent requests for similar special exits from other events caught to attention of federal authorities. They then required the state to close the exit or face losing federal dollars.
Partin earlier in the meeting cautioned the Commission that his pay scale for officers is considerably less than city officers. Bonnaroo covers the pay for the deputies that provide security at the festival.
“Nothing is forcing them to have to pay us,” Partin said. “But I don’t have to provide the overabundance of people. We could set outside like you would at Walmart and wait for that call to come in and respond. Do I want to do that? No, but it would have a bearing if [the agreement were changed].”
Partin said that Bonnaroo pays in the ballpark of $100,000 for the sheriff’s department, not counting other county services.
“There is no guarantee that Bonnaroo is going to pay the city of Manchester [for police and fire services],” Partin said. He said that his department supports the city however it can.
The planning commission cannot annex property into the city alone. A public hearing will be held to hear public comments on the annex request at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. It will then go before the full city board at later meetings.