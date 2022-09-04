A Manchester resident has been charged with murder and drunk driving after he allegedly sped the wrong way down a Kentucky interstate, causing a wreck that claimed a man’s life.
The suspect, Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester has been charged with murder, assault, driving under the influence, failure to maintain insurance and wanton endangerment.
The fatal crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 at the Kentucky Exposition Center near Louisville just after 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Witnesses told investigators that Catalina was driving a Dodge Ram pickup and was going over 100 miles per hour before he struck several southbound vehicles, including a car driven by Rajnu Masoud, 26, of Bowling Green. Masoud was killed in the crash. Catalina’s vehicle overturned and erupted in flames after the crash. He was taken for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after the wreck
Lawmen said Catalina appeared to be impaired at the scene of the fatality.
He allegedly told an officer that he had used methamphetamine several days ago but then added that it "may have been sooner." According to the arrest report, he also told officers that he had been driving the truck as fast as it would go, and that drugs "had messed him up."
The Kentucky Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the fatal wreck.