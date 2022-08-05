Manchester Police Chief Mark Yother has announced his retirement effective Aug. 30.
Yother called the move a new beginning and an opening chapter.
“I love Manchester; I love serving Manchester for the last 40 years. God has blessed me to be in a position to do that,” he said.
“After 40 years, I think it’s a go time to step down and let someone else lead the department.”
Yother said the biggest part of his career has been in investigations.
“Hopefully, we did some good things while I was here and good things are set to come.
Yother said he was hired in 1982 by then-chief Gwen Walker. He was promoted in 1985 to Detective Sargent. In 1992 he became Detective Captain and then in 1998 he became chief investigator.
Yother was named chief in 2012 following the retirement of then commissioner of safety Ross Simmons.
Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard said that Yother “has served the city well.”
Howard said that the city will bring in MTAS advisory group to aid with the selection of Yother’s replacement.
Howard said that the incoming board will vote hear the top recommendations from MTAS and will choose from there or elect to hire someone different.
“They will bring in a team that will take applications. They will do the interview process. They will recommend at least two candidates to our board. From there, the board will make a decision to take their recommendation or there is the possibility that the board could choose someone that was not recommended,” Howard said.
She said that allowing MTAS to do the search will best serve the city, the next board and the current board.
