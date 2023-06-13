Bonnaroo crowd

Area law enforcement will be joined by additional agencies to ensure a safe Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival for concertgoers.

While between 70,000 and 75,000 people are expected to attend the event at the Great Stage Park in Manchester between June 14-18, Manchester Police Chief Bill Sipe said police will be working with other law enforcement agencies to ensure everything goes as smoothly as possible.

Recommended for you