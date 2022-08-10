Lincoln County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for a man in connection to shooting Tuesday night.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the department responded to a 911 call Tuesday night made in reference to a shooting.
Occupants of a car reported being shot at by a subject in the area of the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft, according to investigator Doug Boeringer with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
Boeringer said the driver met deputies and EMS in the parking lot of a convenience store about seven miles east of where the shooting occurred. Deputies and EMS found three people shot within the car, two of which were children, Boeringer said. He said the third victim was the mother of one of the children.
Boeringer said a 13-year-old female victim was flown to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga and a 10-year old male victim suffered a grazing wound, as did his mother. Another child in the car, as well as the male driving the car were unhurt, he said.
Investigators with the LCSO obtained a search warrant for a residence located on Ardmore Highway. Believing the suspect might still be in the residence, assistance from the Madison County Sheriff Office SWAT was requested, Boeringer said. The MCSO SWAT team working with the LCSO SWAT team ultimately made entry to the residence but the suspect was not there.
Lincoln County deputies are looking for Brodrick Dewayne Fearns, 42, in connection to the shooting. Boeringer said Fearns has ties to Huntsville and may be there, or in Madison County.
Those with any knowledge, should call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 931-433-9821 or call the Lincoln County Area Crimestoppers at 931-433-STOP. Callers will remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1000 reward.