At a special called meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Derick Mann was appointed to fill the vacant board seat left by former alderman Robin Dunn. He was selected for his appointment in a 5-1 vote.
Mann has two decades of experience as a small business owner, as well as having a family history in building homes and commercial buildings within Tullahoma and the surrounding areas.
“I know the concerns, challenges and processes that contractors and developers face in Tullahoma,” he shared in his application. “During this time of growth for our city, I believe that knowledge and experience will be an asset. I have been blessed and fortunate to be a part of the community since returning in 2015. Tullahoma and its residents have given me so many opportunities to make a living and a life here, [and] I would like to give something back by serving the people of Tullahoma on the BoMA.”
Mann additionally has experience working in the community as a former member of the Highland Rim Kiwanis and as a former board member of the Macon Manor Home Owner’s Association.
“I truly have a vested interest in the growth, success and perception of Tullahoma as a vibrant and thriving community,” he said as he addressed the board at the Jan. 3 meeting. “As a proud resident and business owner, Tullahoma’s future is my future.”
He elaborated on the history of his family as business owners since the 1960s, as well as his personal history as a realtor and the struggles of business ownership during the COVID19 pandemic.
“My approach to service is fairly simple: listen more than I speak; everybody has a right to believe what they believe, even if it differs from me; and to always show respect for those on this board, our city staff and most importantly, the people we would represent,” he said. “I know that this board has struggled through fracture. There’s been some tension, but there is still a great opportunity here and so much we can accomplish in the time we would have remaining. After all, it’s not how you start but how you finish that matters most.”
Mann submitted his application to the board prior to the meeting, along with other applicants Jamie Moorehead, Garrick Muncie, Tommy Northcott and John Peres. Northcott received one vote from the board, from Mayor Ray Knowis. Mann received all five votes from the remainder of the board.
“I am humbled. I am honored to be able to do this,” Mann said in an interview after his appointment. “I know that this is an appointment and not an election, so I know I have some trust to earn. I am looking forward to getting out there and meeting folks that I agree with and meeting folks that I don’t agree with and figuring out ways we can work together to make the most out of the next two years.”
Mann will be sworn in at the next regular meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, at which time he will make his selection for the Community Planned Development Committee.