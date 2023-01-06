Alderman Derick Mann.JPG

Alderman Derick Mann

 Caitlin Able photo

At a special called meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Derick Mann was appointed to fill the vacant board seat left by former alderman Robin Dunn. He was selected for his appointment in a 5-1 vote.

Mann has two decades of experience as a small business owner, as well as having a family history in building homes and commercial buildings within Tullahoma and the surrounding areas.