Baker and Cole Properties is pleased to announce the addition of Brenda Mansfield to the team. Brenda brings with her over two decades worth of real estate experience. She earned her Affiliate Broker’s License in 1996. Brenda spent 24 years with another local agency. Prior to her real estate career, she spent 18 years with the Tullahoma School System.
In addition, Brenda has been married to Joel Mansfield for 51 years. They have been blessed with two children and five grandchildren. Moreover, for the past 10 years, Brenda has been affiliated with non-profit Horse Play, Inc. In gifting her time, she seeks to improve the quality of life for individuals with physical or intellectual challenges. In her spare time, Brenda also enjoys making floral arrangements, cooking, and loves to shop.
“Brenda has a heart of gold. Her warmth and brilliance light up the room. She’s an absolute pleasure to work with and be around. We couldn’t be prouder to have her join us,” Baker & Cole said in their announcement. “Call Brenda today to learn more about what she can do to support your real estate goals.”