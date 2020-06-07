DSC_3017.jpg

Hundreds of people showed up to the march against police brutality in Franklin County Saturday, June 6. Tullahoma organizers are planning a similar march Saturday, June 13.

In line with the growing number of protests and marches against police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, local organizers have announced that they are working on a peaceful march and rally to take place in town Saturday, June 13.

Organizers are currently working on the details, but they did confirm the plans will begin at 5 p.m. that day.

"We want to work with the police," organizer Gwen Carr said. "that is the end goal.

This is a developing story. We will post more information as we have it.

