In line with the growing number of protests and marches against police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, local organizers have announced that they are working on a peaceful march and rally to take place in town Saturday, June 13.
Organizers are currently working on the details, but they did confirm the plans will begin at 5 p.m. that day.
"We want to work with the police," organizer Gwen Carr said. "that is the end goal.
This is a developing story. We will post more information as we have it.