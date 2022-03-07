The Tennessee Department of Education has announced throughout the month of March, the state will be celebrating Tennessee Literacy Month, highlighting how Tennessee’s educators, families, and community partners are focusing on improving literacy experiences for early learners through strategic investments and optional, free resources. Additionally, the department is excited to announce 99 districts, including Coffee County schools, have been recognized as Reading 360 Districts for their commitment to teacher training, leader support networks, and focused work on early literacy.
Tennessee has prioritized academic gains for students over the past decade, and most recently in the K-12 recovery and student acceleration response to COVID-19. In January 2020, the Tennessee General Assembly passed the Tennessee Literacy Success Act in the extraordinary special session. This Act laid a policy foundation for literacy in state for educators, school districts, universities and communities to focus on improving literacy opportunities and ensure every student builds strong reading skills grounded in phonics.
Governor Bill Lee proclaimed March 2022 as Tennessee Literacy Month, and throughout the month, the department is highlighting how reading is for all students. We will be sharing exciting new announcements and highlighting the already incredible work happening around Reading 360, the state’s comprehensive literacy initiative. Using the hashtag #TNReadingForALL and #ReadLikeRiley, Tennesseans can engage on social media throughout the month to learn about at-home resources, engage in why they support literacy, and learn about why Riley the Reading Raccoon loves reading.
“In Tennessee, we recognize the importance of ensuring all our students are reading on grade level by third grade. Our educators, families, elected officials and communities are all committed and working incredibly hard to ensure more Tennessee students have access to positive experiences with learning to read so each student can take the love of reading and learning with them throughout their lives,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “During March Literacy Month, I hope all Tennesseans will help us celebrate by opening your books and keeping on reading."
Throughout the month, the department will be visiting several Reading 360 Districts to see the literacy work in-action, unveil a Reading 360 banner, and celebrate the hard work and emphasis on literacy instruction in the district. During district events, the department will also be hosting family reading events with Riley the Reading Racoon, delivering decodables from the At-Home Decodable Book Series to K-2 families and Getting Reading to Read backpacks to Pre-K families.
Additionally, the department will also launch this summer’s Early Reading Training and Secondary Literacy Training, providing the opportunity for up to 15,000 more K-12 teachers to learn more about literacy instruction. Last summer, 10,000 educators completed the Early Reading Training, a 60-hour course in foundational literacy instruction. Districts expressed excitement about the impact of training on classroom practice.
Many students who struggle with reading display characteristics of dyslexia, which includes difficulty associating sounds with letters and letter patterns, with spelling, and with word reading abilities. Children who struggle with reading also need additional opportunities to practice these newly acquired skills so that they can become more accurate and fluent. Families play a critical role in assisting their children by engaging in similar opportunities to practice reading in the home as in the classroom. The department will release additional resources for districts and families this month to help families support their struggling readers.
"As a person with dyslexia myself and as the mother of a child with dyslexia, I know firsthand how important it is for our schools to teach literacy in a way that is proven to work for all children, including the more than 10% of Tennessee students with dyslexia. Now that Tennessee has shifted its Reading 360 focus on a sounds-first approach that systemically teaches all children how to decode words, I am so hopeful that the next generation of Tennessee children will not struggle like my daughter and I did,” said Anna Thorsen, Parent, Dyslexia Advocate, Member of Dyslexia Advisory Council. “Furthermore, I am thrilled that TISA will specifically include students with characteristics of dyslexia in its weights to help our most struggling readers access the interventions and resources they need. I urge all parents to look at the good work our Department of Education is doing around literacy, to order the free decodable books and to refer to the Department's Dyslexia Advisory Council website if your child is struggling with learning to read.”