A protest march to bring attention to George Floyd, a black man who died after pleading for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck, went as smoothly as hoped with no hint of violence Saturday in Decherd and Winchester.
The protest drew several hundred who marched from the former Fred’s Super Dollar store parking lot at 1755 Decherd Blvd. in Decherd to the Franklin County Annex Building in the 800 block of Dinah Shore Boulevard in Winchester.
Along the way, Royce Massengill, formerly of Tullahoma now residing in Murfreesboro, chanted on a bullhorn “no justice,” and the fellow marchers echoed with “no peace” to draw attention to Floyd and other people of color who have been victims of police brutality. Massengill has a weekly podcast called Royce’s Rant on Facebook.
The marchers gathered at the Farmers Market Pavilion and held a silence period lasting nine minutes, simulating the length of time Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck.
“We did this for nine minutes,” Massengill said, urging the protesters to use the accomplishment as a catalyst to vote for elected officials who will take a stance against police brutality and push for equal rights.
He said voting is the most important move to address change to improve civil rights and lead to improving conditions for equal opportunity and equal pay.
Massengill said the march displayed peace with no violence.
“We did it the right way,” he said, adding that the march signified unity. “Look around you and notice the different people who are a different color.”
Massengill urged the audience to continue to push forward to make a difference in civil rights.
He said that although slavery was abolished in 1863, people of color have been oppressed since then, and they need to continue focusing on making a difference to improve the situation.
Massengill said black history is not taught the way it should be in schools, which routinely only have a few pages on civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. He listed a series of other civil rights activists who need to be included in history books, and the teaching process needs to be administered to all student age groups.
He said people of color should be proud of who they are and take steps to improve their lives so that society, overall, is better.
Massengill said a goal is to have the good police officers speak out against those who commit wrongful acts to improve law enforcement throughout the nation.
He said he hopes the peaceful protest marches throughout the nation will make a difference.
“But at the end of the day, it’s up to the people,” he said. “I just want the police departments to be accountable, and have people vote. It’s the most important thing.”
Massengill said he was approached to lead the march by Franklin County resident Brandi Evans, who circulated word about the event on her Facebook page.
Evans said she believes the protest march served its purpose.
She explained she has a biracial son, and when she saw the video of Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck, she saw her son’s face.
“We need to build on this,” she said referring to the protest march.
She said there’s another one in Tullahoma planned for next Saturday at 5 p.m., and she plans to be there.
Grace Omohundro, a Winchester native who lives in Chattanooga, explained why she made the trip back to her hometown.
“I’m here because I believe black lives matter, and this is my home, and I thought this protest march needed more support,” she said.
Rachel Ocheltree from Decherd said she can use her “white privilege” and use “my voice” to draw attention to the cause to improve conditions for persons of color.
Sebastian Arellano of Winchester had similar sentiments.
“I feel like it’s my time to speak up and be heard,” he said. “Change is so necessary right now.”
Alexis Mosley of Winchester echoed the other protest marchers sentiments.
“We need to speak out,” she said. “I’m so glad so many came out. We had people of all ages here to help stop police brutality and end racism.”
Dee Vanzant, a Clark Memorial Elementary School teacher, explained her reasons for attending.
“I’m here just to let people know we all matter,” she said, referring to achieving equality.
Vanzant said she has two children and wants to see changes made where they feel safe when they go out in public. She added that she believes the local law enforcement branches did an excellent job in accommodating the marchers.
“It’s been amazing,” she said, paying tribute to what authorities did to support the event.
Vanzant’s son, Jadon Vanzant, said he wants conditions to improve for people of color and to see the movement that’s been taking place continue to grow.
“We need to spread love,” he said. “That’s the main thing, spread love and unity.”
Zandra Bennett, who is originally from Jamaica and recently moved to Winchester, said she wanted to see a large attendance at the protest march, and that’s exactly what happened.
“I prayed for a miracle, and I can see a miracle of so many people coming out,” she said. “We can all take care of what’s wrong. I know we can do it.”