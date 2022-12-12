Fran and Dan Marcum recently presented a check to United Way of Highway 55 board members to continue its mission to assist the community. From left are board members Ashley Franklin, Pam Barnes, Gloria Humphrey, Executive Director Ashley Abraham, Fran Marcum, Dan Marcum and Ashley Gillentine Wright.
On Nov. 28, Dan and Fran Marcum with Marcum Capital made a $1,000 donation through The Community Foundation to United Way of Highway 55 in support of their mission in the community.
Ashley Abraham, Director of United Way of Highway 55 stated, “We could not impact as many organizations and individuals in our community without the support from local businesses and individuals like them.” Dan and Fran Marcum donate every year to United Way of Highway 55 and consistently support and give back to our community.
“Isn’t our community wonderful?” Fran said, “We support one another.”
The mission of United Way of Highway 55 is to improve the lives of the community’s neighbors by building resources in the community that will enhance access to education, income, health, and basic human essentials.
According to Abraham, to help people succeed, United Way of Highway 55 raise funds to give to local organizations that are making an impact.
“We advocate for our community’s most prevalent needs to gain support from leaders, individuals, and businesses that make positive change,” she said. “We help others volunteer at local agencies to help get things done. Funds raised here, stay here.”
She added, “Our mission is solely dependent on the support from others in our community. The more support we obtain, the more we can give to needed projects and local nonprofits. Thank you to those that have supported our nonprofit community. We believe it is more effective when we unite our efforts. We collaborate with churches, businesses, schools, other organizations, individuals, and many others to meet needs. It takes a united community … and we have that.”