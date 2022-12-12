UW Marcum donation

Fran and Dan Marcum recently presented a check to United Way of Highway 55 board members to continue its mission to assist the community. From left are board members Ashley Franklin, Pam Barnes, Gloria Humphrey, Executive Director Ashley Abraham, Fran Marcum, Dan Marcum and Ashley Gillentine Wright.

 Kyle Murphy photo

On Nov. 28, Dan and Fran Marcum with Marcum Capital made a $1,000 donation through The Community Foundation to United Way of Highway 55 in support of their mission in the community.

Ashley Abraham, Director of United Way of Highway 55 stated, “We could not impact as many organizations and individuals in our community without the support from local businesses and individuals like them.” Dan and Fran Marcum donate every year to United Way of Highway 55 and consistently support and give back to our community.