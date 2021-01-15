Marcum Fund donates $1,000 to local United Way

Local business owners Dan and Fran Marcum recently gifted United Way of Highway 55 of a $1,000 donation through their Dan J. & Fran F. Marcum Family Advised Fund.
Both Marcums head up the firm Marcum Capital in Tullahoma and have always been fans of the United Way since it was called “The United Givers Fund.” Dan was formerly a chairman for a year, helping with fundraising efforts.
“We believe it’s better to pull our funds when we can and let everyone have an opportunity to match their giving capabilities to the needs of the public,” he said.
Director of United Way of Highway 55 Ashley Abraham said the organization would not be able to serve Coffee, Moore and Warren counties without donations like the one from the Marcums.
“We serve the counties of Coffee, Moore, and Warren as well as work with school systems and a lot of nonprofits,” she said. “This year we partnered with 16 nonprofits, and we allocate funds to them, so this donation goes towards that. You’re not just supporting one mission; you’re supporting many missions in the community.”
In March, United Way will interview all the nonprofits in the counties to select who they will partner with for the year. Abraham said a big misconception of United Way is the money won’t stay within the chapter since the organization is so big.
“The money raised in our chapter stays with the three counties, which is wonderful,” Abraham said. “We distribute these funds to all of those 16 nonprofits, so we really appreciate this donation.”
Dan praised United Way for making sure the donations made to the organization go to nonprofits that will be responsible with the funds they receive.
“I think it’s a better way for us to make certain our dollars go to the needy as opposed to somebody in de jure.” Dan said.
Abraham described United Way as a center hub for the local area nonprofits, as she is in constant contact with all the nonprofits on what they need as well as the three counties United Way serves.
“We definitely are that center hub of information and where the needs are,” Abraham said. “Those three counties we serve, we know the needs for them too as I’m in contact with a lot of the higher ups that we collaborate with on events, and it’s wonderful.”
While 2020 was a difficult year for many due to the coronavirus pandemic, Abraham said many people stepped up to help those who needed it most.
“This was a difficult year but at the same time I think a lot of people stepped up and helped us with donors as they saw that need, and those nonprofits still needed to carry on their missions, especially during a pandemic,” Abraham stated.
Dan encouraged everyone to give their time and money to United Way, as they are competent and capable.
“There [is] a lot of fraud, waste and abuse out there in the charitable world, and United Way is one of the credible entities in the world,” Dan said.
Anyone wanting to know more on how to volunteer with or donate to United Way of Highway 55 can contact Abraham at director@highway55unitedway.org.