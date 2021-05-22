Businesses in Tullahoma looking for assistance in marketing in the digital realm now have a local contact to call on.
The Digital Experience is a new digital marketing agency founded by Christina Marin where she offers services to help clients with growing their business digitally via brand management, social media management and advertising distribution.
“We do anything from social media developing, run and create your website and offer free consultations to talk to you about it,” Marin said. “I want bring more awareness to the town and grow these businesses the best I can.”
Marin has 10-plus years of digital marketing experience as well as experience with traditional marketing solutions like direct mail, newspaper, radio and events.
The digital agency had a ribbon cutting ceremony courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce for becoming the newest member. Marin is an ambassador for the chamber as well as being a member of the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce. She said being a member has given her opportunities to network with other businesses which has made it easier to start her own business.
“As nerve racking as it is to open your own business for anybody, having a community like we do made it feel more like ‘why didn’t I do it sooner?’” Marin said.
She praised the chamber for being helpful and supportive of her as she opened her business since she wouldn’t have the same outcome if she wasn’t at events hosted by the chamber.
“I can say that if it wasn’t for the chamber, I wouldn’t be able to open my business because of the networking,” Marin said. “I don’t think if I was at home opening this [business] up then I wouldn’t have the same outcome if I wasn’t a part of the ambassador program at the chamber because it put me in front of so many opportunities.”
Along with being a part of both chambers, Marin is also on the fundraising committee at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center and a member of the Power of 100 Women. She said she goes out and talks to many nonprofits about their needs and to raise awareness for them on her platforms.
“I want to get more involved in helping out in that aspect by using my platform to raise awareness for things,” Marin said.
While any business owners who want to get into digital marketing can contact Marin, she also encourages them to dive in and learn as much as they can.
“If a business owner wants to get into digital marketing then take a class, read about it, advertise a little with the digital world to see what it looks like and go for it. There’s so much information out there that can help businesses grow digitally.”
Anyone wanting more information about a free consultation can go to thedigitalexperience.org or contact Marin at christina@thedigitalexperience.org or calling 714-733-0382.