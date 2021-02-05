Last Saturday Tullahoma High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC competed in the Middle Tennessee Navy/Marine Corps Drill at Mt. Juliet High School.
Tullahoma High School took first place in Platoon Armed led by Cadet 1st. Lt. Tristan Bunch, Platoon UnArmed led by Cadet GySgt. Landon Suits, and Color Guard led by Cadet Capt. Travis Simons. Tullahoma also won the overall first place trophy. In addition Cadet Capt. Travis Simons won first place in unarmed knockout, and Cadet 1st. Lt. Wyatt Payne won second place in unarmed knockout.
“It's been a very challenging year for the MCJROTC Drill Team, most meets have been canceled due to the virus, but the cadets were determined and worked very hard to compete and win this Drill Meet,” said Sgt.Maj. Richard Ramirez, leader of the local contingent.