An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Jennifer Foster, a former bookkeeper at Oak Grove Elementary School in Lewisburg.

Investigators determined that Foster stole $12,325.46 from the school by removing and keeping cash collected for the school’s book fairs, chorus clubs, field trips, and Chromebook insurance payments from students who lost or damaged computers. The investigation began after school officials reported discrepancies with book fair collections.

