Marshalls has set their grand opening at their new Northgate location in Tullahoma for Aug. 11.
Marshalls, one of the nation’s leading off-price retailers with over 1,100 stores currently operating in 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, will open at Northgate Mall on August 11, according to their corporate announcement issued this week.
The grand opening will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on opening day, Aug. 11 and the community is encouraged to come out and be part of the event and to shop for the whole family.
“Marshall’s buyers hustle year-round to bring the best deals on must-have products at exceptional value to its shoppers both online and at every location,” the company revealed. “Shoppers in Tullahoma will find an amazing selection of high-quality merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more.”
The company promises to provide value to Tullahoma shoppers once it officially opens.
“Our newest store in Tullahoma will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for. We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, President of Marshalls. “With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we strive to provide our shoppers with amazing brands every time they shop.”
The new store is located at 1600 N Jackson St S280, Northgate Mall and has approximately 21,350 square feet. The regular store hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
“Fresh selection of brand name and designer fashion at amazing prices with bright and fresh in-store experience every time you shop,” the corporate announcement pledged, adding there is a single queue checkout for faster shopping.
In addition to providing a new shopping option for local residents, the new store plans to add approximately 60 full and part-time jobs to the area.
In celebration of its new Tullahoma location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to a local charity. Marshalls also has national and local partnerships with charitable organizations around the country including JDRF, Alzheimer’s Association and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
