New moves are being made in the renovations to Northgate Mall, including the addition of a major clothing retailer and beauty supply store.
Company officials have confirmed upcoming stores for both Marshalls and Ulta Beauty, which will be housed in the spaces in the Northgate Mall property.
Marshalls has long been rumored to be opening a location in Tullahoma, though store officials would not publicly comment on the possibility of a store until now. City officials also remained tight-lipped on the possibility of Marshalls coming to town, with the former head of the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation, Thom Robinson, neither confirming nor denying the move for the retailer.
However, despite the silence from city leaders and company officials, evidence said otherwise. Brookside Properties, the management firm responsible for securing tenants in the mall and adjacent properties, listed Marshalls as a set store in a real estate flyer for the company to show prospective tenants. Multiple requests for comment sent to the company went unanswered at that time.
By this month, however, a sign was posted in front of the mall confirming the new Marshalls store.
Company officials also confirmed to The News that Tullahoma would, in fact, be getting a Marshalls store in 2022.
“We anticipate that the new Marshalls store in Tullahoma will open in Fall,” Holly Taylor with TJX—the Marshalls parent company—said in an email Tuesday morning.
A representative for Ulta also confirmed to The News Tuesday morning that an Ulta Beauty location would be opened “towards the end of this year,” though a more firm timeline for construction and opening was not yet available.
Rumors of an Ulta Beauty store began circulating in late February and early March, with reports that certain city officials had confirmed the move for the beauty store.
About the stores
Marshalls is a national chain of discount department stores founded in Beverly, Massachusetts in 1956. The company is owned by TJX Companies, which also owns TJ Maxx stores. There are approximately 1,130 locations in the U.S. and another 100 in Canada. Marshalls stores are known for discounted merchandise, including clothing, footwear, bedding, furniture, jewelry and beauty products.
Ulta Beauty carries cosmetics, fragrances, nail products, bath and body products, beauty tools and haircare products. Ulta Beauty stores also have hair salons located inside them. The nearest Ulta Beauty store to Tullahoma is located in Murfreesboro, some 45 miles northwest of town. Ulta was founded in 1990 in the Chicago area. There are approximately 1,200 stores located in the country that employ roughly 37,000 individuals.