Martin Methodist College (MMC) has announced it has been awarded a five-year Title III Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP) grant, totaling over 2 million dollars. 7th District Congressman Mark Green (R-TN) visited the MMC campus to present the award in person to MMC President Dr. Mark La Branche and a group of community leaders.
The SIP helps eligible higher education institutions become self-sufficient and expand their capacity to serve low-income students by providing funds to improve and strengthen the academic quality, institutional management, and fiscal stability of eligible institutions.
MMC plans to utilize the grant funds for Improving Martin through Programs, Access, Case Management, and Technology (Project IMPACT). The grant will allow MMC to offer and support new STEM majors in Computer Information Systems, Cybersecurity, and Public Health Education. Over the five-year period, the grant will allow MMC to strengthen the technological infrastructure of the institution, modernizing technology in labs and classrooms. The grant will also help in tracking student success.
“This award and the opportunity to unite with the UT System will accelerate and secure a broader, sustainable, and expanded capacity to serve low-income students, with a strong eye toward not only economic but personal development as productive citizens,” said La Branche.
“It was an honor to present MMC with a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education,” said Congressman Green. “This funding will go far for the Martin Methodist community, and I look forward to watching the College continue to grow in its mission in the years ahead. Congratulations to all the students, faculty, and staff at Martin Methodist on this well-deserved recognition.”
Martin Methodist College, founded in 1870, is a private, liberal arts college affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Martin Methodist offers baccalaureate degrees in 39 programs of study that include English, religious studies, music and dramatic arts, mathematics and natural sciences to business, social sciences, education, criminal justice, and nursing. Still changing lives after 150 years.