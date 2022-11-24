1A - Partners for Healing Emilie Martin.jpg

Emilie Martin

Partners for Healing has announced Emilie Martin has been named the organization’s new Executive Director. A native of Tullahoma, Martin holds a Master of Public Health degree from East Tennessee State University. She has demonstrated her passion for the clinic and her commitment to our community over the years as a volunteer, college intern and most recently as the Outreach Coordinator where she focused on promoting the clinic’s services.

“I believe Emilie will be a valuable asset to the team,” stated Patrick Brown, Board President. “Her background and extensive working knowledge of the organization made her the perfect choice.”