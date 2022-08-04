Judd Matheny

Coffee County has a new mayor as long-time state representative Judd Matheny defeated Margaret Cunningham for the seat while the county decided to give Sheriff Chad Partin a second term as he won a three-way race for Coffee County Sheriff.

Meanwhile incumbent Road Superintendent Benton Bartlett held serve, defeating Democratic challenger Ronnie Dale Watts to retain his seat while County Clerk Teresa H. McFadden was able to fend off a challenge by Republican Melissa Northcott Anderson to retain her seat.