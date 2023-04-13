Judd Matheny

During the April 6 Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee meeting, Mayor Judd Matheny said he hopes to decrease property taxes by $.01 in the 2023-24 fiscal budget.

Those come alongside what could be a 4% employee raise and a one-time bonus that will average out to a total of 10% added to each employee’s annual pay.

