Newly elected Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny shared some of his plans for the county, which include possible upgrades to employee benefits, streamlining committees, better communication among those committees and a reworking of the county budget process.
“I have no agenda other than making sure this county runs smooth and is respectable, and that the rest of the state says, ‘Wow, Coffee County is doing it right,’” Matheny said. “These things will bring growth and opportunities to the county. It’s striking a balance between industrial development and the growth that we have coming and making sure our agricultural lands are preserved, our beauty is preserved and our way of life is preserved.”
Matheny pointed out the area is growing by leaps and bounds.
“We have to face the reality that we have 60,000 people in a beautiful county that butts against a county that has 370,000 people and is growing rapidly,” he said. “Those people are coming here and we have to prepare for that planning, zoning and long term strategic developments.”
Matheny called for a new level of cooperation with the city of Manchester and the county.
“Issues like water and sewer being sent out from the central part of the city are paramount. Industrial development from the central part of the county is paramount,” he said, adding a note of optimism about bringing in development of a megasite.
“I have a unique relationship with both cities,” Matheny said. “I was born and grew up in one and have been operating a lot in Manchester a lot for the last 20 years.”
Matheny said that over the last few weeks he’s talked with every commissioner and the county’s department heads to discuss drafts of the committee systems.
“We’re just trying to get a snapshot of the inner workings of where everybody is right now, which we have,” Matheny said. “Based on those interviews we have a core list of concerns and principles that everyone wants to get done in this county.”
He said for the committees that are being formed, he is shooting for objectivity and that there is a 99% buy-in from the commission.
“They’ve all been great about sitting in. Whatever we need to do; let’s do it,” Matheny said.
He said the draft of the committees will be finalized in the next couple of weeks. By the October meeting of the full board, Matheny intends to ratify that.
Matheny said that there will not be a change in the process, rather a change in some of the people in the process.
For the upcoming September meeting, Matheny said he will ask for funding for a camera system and server that will record the committee and commission meetings, and will livestream and archive the videos on the county website.
Currently the county has about 37 committees, including the “mothballed” ones that only meet if the need arise. Matheny said he wants to restructure some of those committees into larger committees.
Benefits to the employees
For the county employees, Matheny hopes to do a complete overhaul of their benefits, falling short of changing the county’s current carrier.
“We have too many county employees that are paying full family coverage at an unsustainable rate. They can’t do it,” he said, giving an example that a 3% raise followed by a 7% increase in insurance premiums doesn’t work.
“It’s insanity, doing the same thing over and over again with the same results. We’re going to put together a group to look at the benefits package. I think we can get a lot bigger bang for our buck for our employees and give them more value cheaper, and give them a real-dollar savings.”
Patton out, Harper in
Matheny said he wants to bolster the Human Resources Department and help HR Coordinator Heather Shelton with everything she needs to make sure the county has the best employees and that they are being taken care in the best way.
“She’s doing a real good job now, and I want to help her,” he said.
Matheny added that the Budget and Finance office has been very good with giving him briefings, and feels confident that the county has a healthy financial situation.
As for the mayor’s office, Matheny’s longtime campaign manager Sam Harper will be a part of his staff. Harper has a business education background and has worked with Matheny on nine campaigns over the last 25 years.
Longtime executive administrative assistant Roxanne Patton was let go effective Wednesday, Aug. 31. Matheny declined to comment on the specifics of Patton’s separation from the county.
“We will look at work loads of several departments and if they need help as population/structures/ infrastructures increase, we will certainly address those,” Matheny said. “We are growing at a good clip and likely to increase that trend.”
Budget to be objective
Matheny said he intends to streamline the budget process in order to take some of the pressure off the Budget and Finance Committee. The brunt of the county budgeting process has fallen to that committee, with multiple weekly committee meetings, some lasting as long as three hours, being schedule during the month leading up to the end of the fiscal year.
Some discussion in those meetings have placed that committee as the gatekeeper of county spending, with some department heads appealing to that board for employee raises and even additional staff. A budget recommended by Budget and Finance would need to be approved by the full commission. Amendment to the overall budget can be made by the full commission before approval.
Matheny said that he wants to sit down with department heads and hash out what their needs are and compare that to what the county’s revenues are. From there he sees the budget coming as one document from the mayor’s office into a full commission public work session where the department heads will make their formal presentations.
According to Matheny, these will be less of a Q&A session and more of an informative briefing to the mayor and commissioners. Those questions will come during the committee meetings with multiple committees working on the applicable departments that they oversee. Matheny predicts the budget process being smother and predictable.
“We’ll have some real structure and a sort of chain of custody for the budget, so it goes where it actually needs to go before its final amendment by Budget and Finance. The committees need to have say-so on what they have prevue on.”
Meetings on notice
Matheny will also ask the commission to abide by a seven-day mandatory notice rule for meeting announcements, with the agendas being published prior to the meetings and placed on the county’s website.
“I would like packets to be in the hands of those who are voting on it within three business days,” Matheny said. “I don’t want any of this day-before packets.”
In many cases, commissioners were not given the chance to be properly informed before asking to vote on matter.
The seven-day rule could be suspended during a budget crunch, but the only time the entire rule would be paused would be in the event of a county emergency.
“There will be no funny business, no coffee room deals. This is everybody’s budget. I’m going to hold my head high; the commission is going to hold its head high. We have nothing to hide. It’s our money and our policies and we’re going to do a good job,” Matheny said.
Caucuses: sharing is caring
As far as caucus meetings go, Matheny urges that all the caucuses share information equally. The one complaint he heard about the caucuses was that some commissioners felt they were not all on the same sheet of music.
Caucuses will continue to make recommendations for appointments for committees, but the appointments will ultimately come from the mayor’s office.
“Who is on the various boards, really need to see the same vision that we all see – be objective and be fair,” Matheny said. “Any business that comes before us has the same opportunity. We have to say ‘no’ a lot in government, especially the budget office, but we still need people to have the opportunity to present their plan.”
Matheny said that he aims to govern on the push and pull principal of government; every decision takes money or freedoms from one side or the other. There are two sides to every issue, and both need to be heard, even if the opposing side seemingly has little merit.