Judd Matheny

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny

Newly elected Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny shared some of his plans for the county, which include possible upgrades to employee benefits, streamlining committees, better communication among those committees and a reworking of the county budget process.

“I have no agenda other than making sure this county runs smooth and is respectable, and that the rest of the state says, ‘Wow, Coffee County is doing it right,’” Matheny said. “These things will bring growth and opportunities to the county. It’s striking a balance between industrial development and the growth that we have coming and making sure our agricultural lands are preserved, our beauty is preserved and our way of life is preserved.”