Spending

Independent candidate Brandon Tomberlin leads the way in spending as the trio of candidates reaches the home stretch for the office of sheriff.

The Manchester City Police Investigator reported spending $15,629 thus far in the campaign, that amount being significantly more than his two competitors as Danny Ferrell has reported spending $10,547 while incumbent Chad Partin has reported $10, 512. The totals are an accumulation from three reports filed with the Coffee County Election Commission for campaign finance covering monies spent or taken in since the beginning of the year. The reports only cover up to July 27. There may be more expenses incurred by all campaigns that have not yet been reported. The most recent reports came July 11 with the second quarter report and July 27 with the pre-general election report. Not all July 27 reports had been submitted at the time the records were inspected by The Tullahoma News.