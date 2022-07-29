Independent candidate Brandon Tomberlin leads the way in spending as the trio of candidates reaches the home stretch for the office of sheriff.
The Manchester City Police Investigator reported spending $15,629 thus far in the campaign, that amount being significantly more than his two competitors as Danny Ferrell has reported spending $10,547 while incumbent Chad Partin has reported $10, 512. The totals are an accumulation from three reports filed with the Coffee County Election Commission for campaign finance covering monies spent or taken in since the beginning of the year. The reports only cover up to July 27. There may be more expenses incurred by all campaigns that have not yet been reported. The most recent reports came July 11 with the second quarter report and July 27 with the pre-general election report. Not all July 27 reports had been submitted at the time the records were inspected by The Tullahoma News.
On his July 11 second quarter report, Tomberlin reported taking in 3,450 and spending $7,536. He had three contributions, two of which were for $1,000 or more. His main expenditure was for digital signs on which he reported spending $2,400. On his pre-general report filed on July 27, he reported taking in $3,050 and spending $1,103. He noted two contributors on his report of July 27, both for $1,500. Tomberlin had reported spending $6,990 in his March 31 report.
Ferrell reported taking in $2,726 and spending $7,944 in his July 11 report. He had four contributions, two of which were for $1,000 or over. His largest expenditures were over $2,000 for signs and $1,875 for newspaper ads. His pre-general report filed on July 27 revealed he took in $206 and spent $326. Ferrell had reported spending $2,273 on his March 31 report.
On his July 11 report, Partin reported taking in $2,600 and spending $3,414. He had one contribution of over $1,000 reported. His top expenditure on his July 11 was for newspaper ads. For his July 27 pre-general report, he reported taking in $950 and spending $2,402. His largest expenditure on his July 27 report was for radio ads. Partin reported spending $4,696 on his March 31 report.
In the race for Tullahoma alderman, incumbent Rupa Blackwell reported taking in $4,029 and spending $1,966 on her July 11 report. She had nine contributors, two of which were for $1,000 or more. On her July 27 report, she reported taking in $2,827 and spending $10,108. Her biggest expenditure in the July 27 was around $6,000 for direct mail and postage. Candidate Linda Pruitt Johnson reported taking in $3,032 on her June 30 report and spending $2,883. Her largest expenditure was for printing.
Aldermanic candidate Kurt Glick reported taking in $4,175 and spending $3,240. He took in six contributions, two for over $1,000. His biggest expenditure was $2,100 for printing. Jerry Mathis reported taking in nothing and spending nothing on his report. The remainder of the candidates for Tullahoma alderman had not filed reports; however, the reports are not required if spending is under a certain amount. Some July 27 reports had also not yet been filed at the time of inspection.
For County Mayor, Judd Matheny reported taking in $3,700 and spending $18,206. He had seven contributions, two of which were over $1,000. His biggest expenses were fire signs and billboards.
His opponent Margaret Cunningham reported taking in $2,500 and spending $3,657. She had six contributions to her campaign. Her largest expense was for signs.