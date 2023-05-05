Bill Lee

Gov. Bill Lee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has proclaimed the month of May ‘Foster Care Month’ in Tennessee and recognized foster families for providing loving, permanent homes to children in need. Lee also marked this year’s successful passage of bipartisan legislation and an historic $600 million in funding to accelerate child placement and support foster and adoptive families.

“This ‘Foster Care Month’, we recognize the 5,000 Tennessee families who open their hearts and hands to children in need,” said Lee. “We have an obligation to ensure that every child has a loving, permanent home, and I thank Commissioner Quin and the General Assembly for partnering to deliver important support to children and families.” 