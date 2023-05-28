Wine.jpg

Go ahead and raise a glass. Thanks to a proclamation signed by Go. Bill Lee, May is officially Wine and Grape Month in Tennessee.

The proclamation was issued in recognition of the Volunteer State’s growing wine and grape industry and its contributions to agribusiness and tourism. Tennessee has 85 licensed wineries and 31 tasting rooms– up from 24 in 2001. 47 of those are located in Middle Tennessee, which include Bean Creek Winery in Manchester and Big Creek Winery Tasting Room in Wartrace, and are highlighted as stops on the Tennessee Wine Trail, which launched in late 2022 and is already driving increased interest in Tennessee wines.

