Baker & Cole Properties recently welcomed Alan Mayes as the newest agent in their local real estate team.
Alan has lived in Tullahoma for over 18 years, along with his wife Deborah. A native of Central Indiana, he served as a manufacturing engineer at General Motors for many years and also owned a franchised motorcycle dealership. Most recently, he retired from the automotive publishing business as managing editor and advertising manager of two custom car magazines. He has authored five non-fiction books and was inducted into a national hall of fame in 2018. He is the membership chairman of Historic Nashville, Inc. Alan lived in an historic district in Indiana and is a member of several historic preservation groups and vintage vehicle clubs.
“Alan’s background in engineering and publishing required great attention to detail, which will serve his real estate clients extremely well,” the company said. “He is a good fit for Baker & Cole Properties, and his love for historic homes and buildings will definitely be a plus. Give Alan a call and let him help you find that dream home you’ve always wanted, or let him professionally market your home for sale. You’ll be happy to have him working in your corner.”