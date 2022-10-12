1A - Firepup.jpg

City safety representatives Safetypup and Firepup with Lt. Phil Henderson of the Tullahoma Police Department and Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson

 Caitlin Able photo

Mayor Ray Knowis delivered a proclamation at the meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, announcing Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15. The theme of this year’s safety week is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

According to the proclamation, which cited the National Fire Protection Association, home fires caused 2,580 civilian deaths in the United States in 2020, and fire departments responded to 356,500 home fires.