Mayor Ray Knowis delivered a proclamation at the meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, announcing Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15. The theme of this year’s safety week is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
According to the proclamation, which cited the National Fire Protection Association, home fires caused 2,580 civilian deaths in the United States in 2020, and fire departments responded to 356,500 home fires.
The proclamation emphasized the importance of maintaining in-home smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and family escape plans in the event of a fire.
Tullahoma Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson provided information on the history of Fire Prevention Week, sharing that since 1922, the NFPA has sponsored the public observance of Fire Prevention Week. In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed that Fire Prevention Week would be a national observance, making it the longest-running public health observance in the United States.
Attending the meeting with Pearson were safety mascots Firepup and Safetypup. Firepup is a character created by the National Fire Safety Council (NFSC) to introduce fire safety tools and mindsets to children in an entertaining, non-threatening manner.
Firepup has been with the city of Tullahoma for 34 years. The National Child Safety Council (NCSC) created Safetypup to provide a similar message about personal safety and law enforcement for school-aged children.
“It has proven to be a successful learning tool used by fire prevention officers and police officers and teachers across the country,” said Pearson. “Tullahoma Fire Department has participated with the Firepup program since 1988. Jim Griffith, our area coordinator for the Firepup program, started in 1987, and he is still with us today. He continues to seek out funding through our local businesses to provide reading materials and other items that allow our department to have the tools necessary to educate students about fire safety. We thank our community and business leaders for their continued support of this program.”